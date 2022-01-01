3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $528,900

Get prepared to be impressed by our highly coveted Masterdown Marietta Floor Plan. On the main floor, you will find a spacious family room with Fireplace, well appointed gourmet kitchen with large center island and Quartz Countertops. Your Owner''s Oasis awaits on the main floor with a Large Spa Like shower and double sinks. Upstairs you will find a spacious Loft , and 2 additonal bedrooms suites, each with a full private bath. Two large storage areas complete this open and airy home in beautiful Davidson, NC.