3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $530,000

3 years young and a bike ride to downtown Davidson and downtown Cornelius! New pricing PLUS $10k seller concession to be used towards rate buy down, closing costs or price improvement. Meticulously maintained 3bd/2ba home which shows like a model home! Cozy family room w/ extra windows & tons of natural light. Warm composite wood flooring on main level & open floorpan. Crown molding downstairs and window casings add to the charm of this lovely home. Bright, eat in kitchen features, tile backsplash, granite countertops, SS appliances & large walk in pantry. Primary bedroom includes a spa like ensuite bath w/double bowl vanity, tiled separate shower & garden tub. Secondary bedrooms include spacious closets for extra storage. Large bonus room perfect for gym, playroom, etc. Newly added screening to back porch. Brand new paver patio perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. Great location!