3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $539,900

Get prepared to be amazed as you step into this 3 bedroom, 3,5 bath Townhome that backs to the 16th farirway of the River Run Golf Course. Very Open and Airy Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen and Huge Kitchen Island perfect for entertaining . Family/Living Room opens to a Huge deck perfect for Summer Breezes and the great outdoors. A Bonus room, and spacious Master Suite completes this beautiful homes in very sought after Davidson.