3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $540,000

Incredible 1 story home with covered front porch and covered back patio. Wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with island, breakfast bar, 2 ovens. Open floor plan. Great room has coffered ceiling & gas fireplace. Wood floors. Formal living room or office. Primary bath has double sinks and marble oversize shower. Primary bedroom has two walk-in closets, wood floors, and door to back patio. Side load 2 car garage. Oversize garage with 7ft by 7ft storage or workshop annex. Fenced back yard.