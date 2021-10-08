 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $549,900

BEAUTIFUL farmhouse on hard to find 1.18 acres, located minutes from historic downtown Davidson! Lovely hardwoods throughout; Silestone countertops; wood stove; new well 2006 with new pump 2018; new roof Nov 2019; kitchen/bath remodeled 2007 and 2nd 2020. Ceramic tile in shower, marble floors in bath. Crown molding. Separate (heated/cooled) space with Full/Huge "Walk in" Shower with subway tile and "Wood like" Ceramic tile that opens into 1 car garage. Wonderful sunroom overlooks front garden. Also a 16X20 Barn with tons of storage was built on property in 2017. Davidson schools - Mecklenburg County taxes only. Property backs up to River Run CC - rec packages available.

