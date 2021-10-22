3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $575,000

Welcome Home!! To this 1.5 story custom built home in highly desirable River Run Community. This beautiful home features an updated gourmet kitchen including a Wolf range and a wine cooler. Large primary suite located on the main level. 2nd floor boasts new carpet with 2 bedroom's and additional bonus room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Enjoy the open floor plan with a double sided fireplace. Entertain on your oversized back deck while enjoying the serenity of your private fenced in backyard. Become a member of the River Run Country Club and enjoy the clubhouse, pool, golf course, and tennis courts. Community features walking trails and lake. (New roof and gutters installed in 2020), (New Energy Efficient windows and sliding exterior door installed 2020). River Run has something for everyone, this home is a must see.