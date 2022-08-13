3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $579,500

Former model home! First floor offers a bonus/office with a full bath. Second floor touts a Very Open, Grand and Airy Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen and Huge Kitchen Island /dining and family room. Third floor welcomes all the bedrooms and laundry room. Owners suite has oversized walk in shower and large closet. The home has a patio off the bonus and a deck off the family room. Backyard is private with trees on the back side.