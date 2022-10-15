3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $589,900

Fabulous new construction townhome, act quickly and you can select your interior finishes! Down to the last 4 units ! 3 Br 2.5 baths very open and airy floor plan. Designer-decorated and upscale finishes are included in price. Large kitchen with 8ft island open to living room and dining rooms making it perfect for entertaining. The family room opens to an expansive deck perfect for outdoor gatherings and enjoying the natural area. Small, quaint community in DAVIDSON target to complete late spring 2023.