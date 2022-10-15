 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $589,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $589,900

Fabulous new construction townhome, act quickly and you can select your interior finishes! Down to the last 4 units ! 3 Br 2.5 baths very open and airy floor plan. Designer-decorated and upscale finishes are included in price. Large kitchen with 8ft island open to living room and dining rooms making it perfect for entertaining. The family room opens to an expansive deck perfect for outdoor gatherings and enjoying the natural area. Small, quaint community in DAVIDSON target to complete late spring 2023.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts