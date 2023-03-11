This move in ready townhome in The Summit of River Run shows like a model! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Upgrades include custom built ins, fabulous closets, gorgeous wood flooring with high end finishes and lighting. Main level boasts a soaring foyer, open floor plan, great room with fireplace, chef's kitchen featuring an island with seating, 5 burner gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite countertops and decorative tile backsplash. A dining area, half bath and work nook complete the main level. Enjoy a wooded view from a private deck off the great room. Upstairs find a luxurious primary suite with tray ceiling and en suite bath with double sinks and large stall shower. You will love the generously sized primary walk in closet with custom built ins. 2 additional BR's, a full bath and large laundry complete the upper level. Lower level entertainment/rec room with a handsome wood accent wall, mini bar w/fridge, ample closets and a half bath. Patio off lower level. Minutes to RR pool/tennis/fitness.