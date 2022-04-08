3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $639,000

Welcome to one of the best lots in the neighborhood! Backing up to the beautiful pond on a .7 acre flat lot, this full brick home with a fabulous floor plan is ready for your updates! Primary BR on the main level with tray ceiling, en suite bath with double sinks and large walk in closet. Hardwoods throughout the remainder of the main level which boasts a 2 story great room with fireplace and views of the pond, kitchen with large breakfast area and work nook/butlers pantry with built ins, study featuring a wall of built in cabinets, DR, main level laundry with sink and cabinetry and a half bath. On the upper level find 2 additional BR's, one with a loft area perfect for a study nook, full bath and a large bonus room. Enjoy views of the pond from the pretty screened porch or the double level decking off the back of the home. Just minutes to downtown Davidson or Huntersville conveniences. Enjoy community tennis/basketball courts and lovely walking trails. You can make this home your own!