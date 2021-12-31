 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $640,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $640,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $640,000

This hidden gem within Davidson is worth the view. There are 3 parcel IDs 003-361-02, 003-361-03 and 003-361-04 containing a total of 16.15 Acres. Main home sits at 14325 with 1.34 acres, which is nestled by the other 14.81 acres of land. There you will find a second home which is inhabitable and sits on 2.03 acres within its Parcel. Wooded acres with a lot of privacy, wildlife and a stream/creek running through the back parcel. 14325 has been freshly painted, new floors throughout, new roof, new heat pump, well new tank 2 years old, septic inspected Oct 2021, repaired HVAC ductwork, new deck. Only thing left would be windows! This home has 2 masters. One on the main and one on the upper. Washer and dryer hookups, pantry and lots of memories to give. Please submit all offers to the below email.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts