This hidden gem within Davidson is worth the view. There are 3 parcel IDs 003-361-02, 003-361-03 and 003-361-04 containing a total of 16.15 Acres. Main home sits at 14325 with 1.34 acres, which is nestled by the other 14.81 acres of land. There you will find a second home which is inhabitable and sits on 2.03 acres within its Parcel. Wooded acres with a lot of privacy, wildlife and a stream/creek running through the back parcel. 14325 has been freshly painted, new floors throughout, new roof, new heat pump, well new tank 2 years old, septic inspected Oct 2021, repaired HVAC ductwork, new deck. Only thing left would be windows! This home has 2 masters. One on the main and one on the upper. Washer and dryer hookups, pantry and lots of memories to give. Please submit all offers to the below email.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $640,000
