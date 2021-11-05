3 beds PLUS bonus room; 2.5 baths - brick custom BASEMENT home on beautiful lot with mature trees. Davidson address but Cabarrus County taxes! Open floor plan. Custom home built by Bluto. Excellent condition with gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, custom 42" cabinets. Great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Home office on main floor. Master on main. Hardwood floors in all social areas. Surround sound in bonus room with Bose speaker system included. Music wired to a single source in great room, deck, master bed & basement. Unfinished basement framed and plumbed just waiting to be utilized! Almost 1700 unfinished sq ft in basement just waiting for you! Just a short drive to downtown Davidson. Enjoy peace and serenity on just over 1 acre!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $645,000
