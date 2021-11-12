Lovely, light-filled 3BR, 2.5 bath bungalow w/open floorplan in the desirable St. Alban's neighborhood! The home features several outdoor living spaces including a covered front porch, a beautiful screened porch w/ cathedral ceiling & an adjacent rear deck. Lovely plantings & shade trees in yard. Located across from a wooded common area on a quiet street. Large, eat-in kitchen opening to great room w/ a gas fireplace & soaring windows. Spacious primary suite on main, along w/ laundry room, pantry, attached garage, dining room & living room. 2 bedrooms & full bath on upper level. Also a wonderful loft area which is perfect for an office, playroom or hobby area. Large walk-in attic storage. Air conditioners & roof have been replaced & home has plantation shutters, blinds & leaf guard gutters. St. Alban's is very walkable and is an easy 1 mile walk to town. Sidewalk along Grey Road is nearly completed. Property has been lovingly cared for and maintained.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $649,000
