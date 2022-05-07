This Custom Built Home on an acre of land with NO HOA. The inside is basically brand new with all the bells & whistles! Large Custom kitchen for you to enjoy cooking while being part of all the conversations & activities in the great room & sun room open to each other. MASTER on MAIN with High Ceilings creates an open atmosphere. The amazing master bath has a large walk-in shower or bath for relaxing after a long day! The master closet is large enough for everything his & hers. The laundry is perfectly placed right next to the closet. The upstairs is a private setting with your own sitting area, bedroom & FULL bath. After dinner relax on the front or back porch with a glass of wine or book. The private backyard is a rare find in Davidson. Grow your own garden or play in the backyard with the kids or 4 legged friends! Great yard for games or cookouts. This home will not leave you disappointed with the meticulous craftsmanship conveniently located right in the town of Davidson.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $650,000
