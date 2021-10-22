3 beds PLUS bonus room; 2.5 baths - brick custom BASEMENT home on beautiful lot with mature trees. Davidson address but Cabarrus County taxes! Open floor plan. Custom home built by Bluto. Excellent condition with gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, custom 42" cabinets. Great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Home office on main floor. Master on main. Hardwood floors in all social areas. Surround sound in bonus room with Bose speaker system included. Music wired to a single source in great room, deck, master bed & basement. Unfinished basement framed and plumbed just waiting to be utilized! Almost 1700 unfinished sq ft in basement just waiting for you! Just a short drive to downtown Davidson. Enjoy peace and serenity on just over 1 acre!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
- Updated
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival No…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
- Updated
ALBEMARLE – Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant kept its unblemished Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference record intact Friday night, rolling to …
- Updated
CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Lee nearing state record, Bulldogs establish new team marks in shellacking of Cardinals
- Updated
CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson out-scored its first two conference opponents 87-7.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 10:
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…