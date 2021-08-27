This stunning full brick custom home is embellished with stone accents and is located in the desirable gated Park Creek Davidson community! Upgrades galore! Gleaming hardwood floors greet you upon entry. Elegant coffered ceilings in the formal dining area. Extensive crown molding throughout. Exquisite attention to detail. Soaring two-story great room and family room adjacent to kitchen make this the perfect entertaining space. Two fireplaces. Upgraded kitchen features a large center island, new Bosch gas range and new vented hood, beautiful granite countertops and tile backsplash. Spacious primary bedroom is conveniently located on the main level. Private executive office on main with french doors. Luxurious hardwoods continue upstairs. Bedroom 2 w/ ensuite and large walk-in closet. Jack & Jill bath. Huge bonus room w/ new plush carpeting could serve as bedroom 4 if desired. 3 car garage w/ epoxy flooring. Water softening system. Tankless hot water heater, new upstairs HVAC (2020). New roof (2019). Large picturesque homesite w/ fenced back yard. A Must See!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s Opening Night football games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
- Updated
CONCORD – C.J. McEachin picked up his first victory as a head football coach in easy fashion, as West Cabarrus was triumphant at Northwest Cab…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – There is a new quarterback in town at Mount Pleasant, and his name is Lawson Little.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: ‘An unstoppable force,' Hobbs reveals rare quality as player for whom there is no antidote
- Updated
CONCORD – What I’m about to write, although it might sound a little awkward, I mean as the most sincere compliment I can pay an athlete, espec…
- Updated
“Our goal is to constantly, consistently improve and grow this system, so that we can continue to be as I said earlier, an example other people look at to follow. We should be leading, never following.”
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls football team put away the Gastonia Hunter Huss Huskies early Frida…
- Updated
HARRISBURG — It’s easy for a player to call himself the “best.” In some ways it’s important to have that kind of confidence. But at the same t…
- Updated
CONCORD – For much of Friday night in Bulldog Stadium, it was a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em game between a pair of old South Piedmont foes, and both Co…
- Updated
This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County: