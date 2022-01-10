Quaint home located in the highly desirable Mount Pleasant school district on almost 2 acres of land. This home has been well maintained and needs some cosmetic updates to make it yours. This country home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a double workshop/carport in the back of the property. There is also a propane tank on the property to power the generator. As you leave the property make sure to take in the amazing country views that Gold Hill has to offer and take a quick ride to the little town of Historic Gold Hill. Another added bonus is the approximately to Highway 49.
3 Bedroom Home in Gold Hill - $274,999
