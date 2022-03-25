 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gold Hill - $650,000

If you're looking for HORSEPOWER, look no further! Equestrian farm meets car enthusiasts dream garage. Almost 1000sf garage with one Rotary 9K lb lift staying, built in 2014. Garage outfitted w/ 200 amp electric service, 60 gal air compressor plumbed throughout. Pasture fencing w/ electric wire completed in 2015. Horse barn w/ 8 oversized stalls, including broodmare stall, hay storage, tack room, shaving stall & 2 feed freezers. Barn roof replaced 2020, metal exterior siding 2015. Red run-in shed added 2014, two add'l run-ins added 2021. Water & electric at all pastures. Huge tractor outbuilding painted in 2014, complete with water hydrant and electricity. Full-brick ranch has new HVAC system replaced in Dec 2021. $12K in upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring added to house in January 2022. Solar panels added in 2019 power the house, horse barn & tractor outbuilding. Sellers will greatly miss the amazing sunsets and rocking chair front porch. Beautiful country setting! APPT REQUIRED

