3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $220,000

Absolutely stunning condo in sought after Harrisburg Town Center. This second floor unit has beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinets with under cabinet lighting that offer plenty of storage. The spacious master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms allow plenty of living space. The open living room and dining area provide an open floor plan feel that is perfect for entertaining. New HVAC unit installed in November 2021. Come see this one today and be walking distance from all that the Harrisburg Town Center has to offer. Monthly HOA fees are subject to a 3% increase in January...pending board approval. There is a 5 year wait list to purchase properties as rentals.