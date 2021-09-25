 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $342,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $342,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $342,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an attached 1-car garage. The main level's open floorplan includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a covered rear porch, along with a privacy fence between rear yards, allows for outdoor enjoyment in all seasons. The owner's suite, located on the second floor, includes a large walk-in closet and the owner's bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure and a double-sink vanity. The second floor also features two additional bedrooms. Other extras include metal stair balusters and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Wake County elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

  • Updated

Sep. 24—APEX — A Wake County elementary school teacher who contracted COVID-19 has died. In a letter sent Thursday to families at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, parents were told that Merridith Mongone had died that afternoon from complications due to COVID. Mongone was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. "She will be greatly missed by the staff, students, and Scotts Ridge community ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts