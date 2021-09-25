New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an attached 1-car garage. The main level's open floorplan includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a covered rear porch, along with a privacy fence between rear yards, allows for outdoor enjoyment in all seasons. The owner's suite, located on the second floor, includes a large walk-in closet and the owner's bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure and a double-sink vanity. The second floor also features two additional bedrooms. Other extras include metal stair balusters and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $342,000
