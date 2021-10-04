3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $346,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Ashland plan has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The foyer with tray ceiling also has a beadboard drop zone, which gives you a beautiful accent and convenient storage. The open main floor has wonderful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The stairs with metal balusters lead to the upper floor that has a loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the owner's suite. The owner's bath has a tiled shower with listello accents and a bench seat. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. A privacy fence between rear yards provides a nice gathering space on the back patio. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!