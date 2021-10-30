New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Bristol plan has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,700 square feet. Upgrades include a rear covered porch, privacy fence between backyards, composite stairs, and metal balusters along the stairs and hallway. The owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet and the owner's bath has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled shower with listello accents and a bench seat. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Wonderful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main floor. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $355,500
