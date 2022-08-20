Welcome to a beautiful Harrisburg community! One-level floorplans and every amenity in easy reach! A large foyer welcomes you in. The living space is open-concept so you can make it fit how you live–a large kitchen, dinette, & family room all flow together effortlessly. The owner’s bedroom is nearby but made private by a recessed opening. The owner’s bath features a 2 bowl vanity, an oversized shower, and a separate linen closet. Two more bedrooms reside in a separate wing–or opt for the flex room with/without French doors to accommodate your needs. Add the covered patio to create and enjoy the outdoor entertaining spaces. No matter what options you choose, this floorplan is sure to fit your needs! To be built. Seller to pay $10,000 towards "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $367,990
