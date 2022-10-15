New townhomes in Harrisburg! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & an attached 1-car garage. The main level's open floorplan includes the kitchen, dining area, & family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a rear patio with a privacy fence allows for outdoor enjoyment. The primary suite, located on the second floor, includes a large walk-in closet & the primary bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure and a double-sink vanity. The second floor also features two additional bedrooms. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people near a Raleigh greenway before eluding officers for hours is now hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
A Kannapolis man was shot and killed at a bus stop in Concord on Friday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 9:
Results from Thursday and Friday's Week 8 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarru…
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
Weekends in the fall
RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced last week that Meranda Gail Whitley, 45, of 3612 Libby Lane, Midland, wa…
CONCORD — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area.
CONCORD – Charity Langston is the 2022 recipient of the City of Concord Standing Ovation Award. The award recognizes employees who consistentl…
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office charged Larry Ray Melton, 51, of Concord with sex offenses involving children.