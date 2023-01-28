3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $372,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an attached, frontload, 1-car garage. The main level's open floorplan includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features an expanded pantry, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and all baths feature marble counters. The primary suite, located on the second floor, includes a large walk-in closet and the primary bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure and a double-sink vanity. The second floor also features two additional bedrooms. Other extras include a beadboard drop zone and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with pool, cabana & playground under construction.