3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $372,000

Refrigerator Included! New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This 2-story Norman plan is an end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an upstairs loft, and more than 1,900 square feet. The exterior features brick, metal roofing over the porch and garage, and architectural shingles. Enjoy the open floor plan with a spacious family room on the main and a kitchen with stone gray cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range and refrigerator. The first floor showcases Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, and the upstairs bathrooms and laundry room feature ceramic tile. Other extras include a drop zone, tray ceiling in the foyer, and an owner's bath with double-bowl vanity and a tiled shower with bench seat. Privacy fence between rear yards is included. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!

