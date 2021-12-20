3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $374,900

WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous brick ranch that has been completely remodeled with all the upgrades and finishes! Granite countertops, new cabinetry, subway backsplash, recessed LED lighting, and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Bathrooms feature beautiful tilework. New windows. Freshly painted both interior and exterior. Open floor plan with a statement fireplace! Outdoor shed and attic for storage. Large backyard with brand new deck for entertaining. Don't miss this beauty on half an acre lot! Excellent location with NO HOA; close to town yet convenient to area interstates.