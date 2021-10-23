3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $375,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Norman plan is an end unit with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,950 square feet. The open main floor includes the kitchen with white cabinets & crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The beadboard drop zone at the entrance provides convenient storage and a beautiful decorative feature. Other extras are Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stairs, and a double-bowl vanity in the owner's bath. The owner's bath also has a large, tiled shower with bench seat and is accented with decorative listello tiles. This home features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!