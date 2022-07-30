3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $375,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, more than 1,700 square feet, and an attached, frontload, 1-car garage. The open main floor includes the kitchen, dining area with cabinets along the wall & family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, an expanded pantry, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and all baths feature quartz counters. The primary suite includes a large walk-in closet and the primary bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure and a double-sink vanity. Other extras include a tray ceiling in the foyer and composite stair treads with metal balusters. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.