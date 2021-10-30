New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Norman plan is an end unit with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,950 square feet. The open main floor includes the kitchen with white cabinets & crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The beadboard drop zone at the entrance provides convenient storage and a beautiful decorative feature. Other extras are Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stairs, and a double-bowl vanity in the owner's bath. The owner's bath also has a large, tiled shower with bench seat and is accented with decorative listello tiles. This home features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $377,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.