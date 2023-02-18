New Townhomes in Harrisburg! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,700 square feet. The open main floor includes the kitchen, dining area with cabinets along the wall & family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and all baths feature quartz counters. The primary suite includes a large walk-in closet and the primary bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure. Other extras include a tray ceiling in the foyer and composite stair treads with metal balusters. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County brought home 13 individual regional championships last week, and they’ll try to use that momentum th…
As always we’ve got a lot going on in Cabarrus County and we’ll scratch the surface with a few items today.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
CONCORD — A local children's author has her book on the shelves of the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County Library.