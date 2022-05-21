 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $389,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Ashland plan has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The main floor includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room with beautiful enhanced vinyl plank flooring running throughout. The upper floor has a loft, the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and the laundry room. The primary bedroom features a huge walk-in closet, and the primary bath has a large tiled shower with bench seat. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern & stainless appliances including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a large drop zone, metal stair balusters, an upgraded trim package, and a rear covered porch with a privacy fence between yards. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park! Please confirm completion date with onsite representative.

