New townhomes in Harrisburg! Bristol plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & an attached 1-car garage. The main level includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Base cabinets extend into the dining area. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a rear patio with a privacy fence allows for outdoor enjoyment. The primary suite, located on the second floor, includes a large walk-in closet and the primary bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure and a double-sink vanity. Other extras include metal stair balusters and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park, playground, & walking trail now open; pool/cabana opening Summer 2023.