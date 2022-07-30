3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $393,500

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The open main floor has beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a tub with tile surround & tiled shower with semi-frameless door. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Other wonderful extras include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a beadboard drop zone, quartz counters in all baths, and an upgraded trim package. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.