3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $397,000

REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED if you purchase by Sept. 30! New townhomes in Harrisburg! This Ashland plan has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The open main floor has beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a tiled shower with listello accents, semi-frameless door, and a bench seat. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Other extras include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a beadboard drop zone, quartz counters in all baths, and an upgraded trim package. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.