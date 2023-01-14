3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $398,990

Welcome to beautiful Harrisburg with innovative, one-level living floor plans. A large foyer welcomes you in, with a bedroom & bath off to one side. A large family area at the rear of the home opens up into an airy & light-filled living space. The gourmet kitchen features a large island and walk-in pantry. The family room has the option to add a gorgeous fireplace with a slate surround which will make the family room the perfect place to gather. The rear covered porch is included and has an option to be screened. The Owner's Suite is a true retreat, featuring a bath with dual vanities & an enormous closet. This home is loaded with elegant features. To Be Built. Seller to pay $10,000 towards "Flex Cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary home only.