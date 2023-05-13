Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The open main floor has wonderful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a tiled shower with listello accents. The kitchen features white soft-close cabinets quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone and quartz counters in all baths. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Dog park, paved walking trail, and playground now open. Pool & cabana scheduled to open Summer 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $399,000
