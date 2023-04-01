Absolutely beautiful 1 1/2 year new townhome in the wonderful Harrisburg Village community. Enjoy the best of both worlds - all the modern features of a brand new home & "move in ready features" that make this lovely home an amazing value & better than new! Owners have done all the work so you can just enjoy the "extras": the perfect sized backyard w/privacy fencing; a relaxing screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee; window coverings installed throughout; ceiling fans & stainless steel refrigerator! Plus it has the perfect location - a light filled end unit with lots of privacy, across the street from the play ground & a short walk to the community pool! And you will be sure to notice all its modern features: an open floorplan; stylish quartz countertops; tile backsplash; drop zone & wood trim; enhanced vinyl plank flooring; loft perfect as an office or play area; & relaxing primary suite & primary bathroom w/tiled shower w/bench. All within walking distance of shops & dining!