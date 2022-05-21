3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $412,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, dining, & more! This 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit Norman plan has over 1,950 SF. The open main floor includes the designer kitchen with stone gray cabinets & crown molding, white quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and the rear covered porch with privacy fence between yards gives you a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors. The primary bath has a large, tiled shower with bench seat and a double-bowl vanity, and the primary bedroom has an expanded closet that offers plenty of storage. Other 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone, composite stair treads, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, & dog park! Please confirm completion date with onsite representative.