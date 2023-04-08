This Norman plan is an end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,950 square feet. The open main floor includes the family room, dining area, and kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The second floor features the primary bedroom, two additional bedrooms, and a spacious loft. The primary bath has a tiled shower with bench seat and a double-bowl vanity, and the primary bedroom has an expanded closet for plenty of storage. This home also features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open; pool & cabana opening Summer 2023.