This Cary plan is an end unit with almost 1,900 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The upstairs bath has a tiled shower and all baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Dog park, paved walking trail, and playground now open. Pool & cabana scheduled to open Summer 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $416,000
