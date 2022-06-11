3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $417,000

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Cary plan is an end unit with almost 1,900 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a two-story family room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor features two additional bedrooms, a loft, and a multifunctional finished storage room/bonus room with carpet. This home features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park! Please confirm completion date with onsite representative.