3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $419,000

This Cary plan is an end unit with almost 1,900 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. All baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with pool, cabana & playground under construction.