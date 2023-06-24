Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences! This Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The open main floor has wonderful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a tiled shower with listello accents. The kitchen features white soft-close cabinets granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone and quartz counters in all baths. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards along with 10x8 patio. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!