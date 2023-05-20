Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Cary plan is an end unit with almost 1,900 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The upstairs bath has a tiled shower and all baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Dog park, paved walking trail, and playground now open. Pool & cabana scheduled to open Summer 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD - A Concord Police (CPD) officer has been charged after video showed his police vehicle passing a stopped Cabarrus County school bus.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Mount Pleasant softball team’s resilience has made for tighter bond, better play
MOUNT PLEASANT – In the beginning, they were winning. And winning big.
Masonboro Island Reserve claims to have this year’s first sea turtle nest in the state, a loggerhead that laid her eggs on Friday. The Reserve…
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Most of the racing world is focused on North Wilkesboro as NASCAR returns to the mountains this weekend for the All-Star race. I wonder if Las…