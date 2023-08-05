This Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The main floor includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room, and features EVP flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double bowl vanity. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone and quartz counters in all baths. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open! Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte!