Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The main floor includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room, and features EVP flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a tiled shower with bench seat and double bowl vanity. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone and quartz counters in all baths. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $422,000
