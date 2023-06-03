Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Cary plan is an end unit with almost 1,900 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. The upstairs bath has a tiled shower and all baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!