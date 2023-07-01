Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The main floor includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room, and features EVP flooring throughout. The upper floor has a loft, laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The primary bath has a tiled shower with bench seat and double bowl vanity. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone and quartz counters in all baths. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $424,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang announced her resignation Monday, June 26.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Concord Post 51 keeping things in perspective during season of close calls
KANNAPOLIS – If you’ve missed much of the Concord Post 51 Senior American Legion baseball season, what took place at its home confines of A.L.…
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.
The celebration of independence got underway last Saturday in Mt. Pleasant and continues through the 4th of July. Be careful if you have any f…
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Former Mount Pleasant player Gray concludes award-winning season as JUCO All-American
DOBSON – This spring, former Mount Pleasant baseball player Will Gray left no award unturned.