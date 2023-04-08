This Cary plan is an end unit with just over 1,800 square feet. The primary suite with tray ceiling is on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a semi-frameless shower door. All baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open with pool & cabana scheduled to open Summer 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $426,000
